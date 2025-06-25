Prairie Lea athletes make history at TSMCA All-Star Games in Wichita Falls Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Joe Zapata

Gabriel Garcia

Joe Zapata, and Lane Fiscus

In a historic moment for the Prairie Lea athletics and the community, three standout athletes, Gabriel Garcia, Joe Zapata, and Lane Fiscus, represented their school and the region at the prestigious Texas Six-Man Coaches Association (TSMCA) All-Star Games, held annually in Wichita Falls.

The TSMCA All-Star Games showcase some of the best talent from across Texas in the specialized world of 6-man football and basketball. This year’s event, held on June 21, marked a major milestone for Prairie Lea: it was the first time any athletes from their school were selected to participate in either game.

Gabriel Garcia took to the court in the All-Star basketball game, where he displayed his competitive spirit and skills among a group of elite players from other small Texas schools. His selection and participation underscored his dedication and performance throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Joe Zapata (wearing jersey #26) and Lane Fiscus (#25) took to the field for the 6-man football All-Star game. Known for their grit and teamwork during the regular season, both athletes held their own in a high-energy game that celebrated the best of small-school football in Texas. Their efforts on the field further demonstrated the strength and determination that earned them a place in the event.

Beyond the competition, the All-Star Games offered an opportunity for the athletes to connect with other top-tier players from 6-man programs across the state, many of whom they had previously only encountered as opponents.

The annual TSMCA conference, which hosts these games, serves to honor the unique and competitive nature of 6-man athletics, a variation of traditional sports played by smaller schools across Texas. Being selected is a mark of excellence, and for Garcia, Zapata, and Fiscus, it is a testament to the hard work and commitment they’ve shown over their athletic careers, despite the removal of Coach Jess Stephens.

Their participation not only highlights their individual achievements but also sets a new benchmark for future athletes from PLISD, who now have a clear example to follow. With their historic appearance at the TSMCA All-Star Games, these young men have paved the way and inspired a new generation of six-man athletes.