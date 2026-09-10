Precinct 2 food drive collects over half a ton of food Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County residents came together in a big way during the recent Precinct 2 CARES Food Drive, collecting more than half a ton of food and raising $1,410 for the Luling Community Food Pantry. According to Precinct 2 Constable Paul Easterling and his team, the final count totaled 1,013 pounds of donated food, along with the cash contributions that will help the pantry continue serving families throughout the community.

The food drive was launched with a simple goal: give residents, businesses and churches an opportunity to help the Luling Community Food Pantry provide assistance to those who need it. Community members responded by bringing donations by the bag and box, while local businesses and churches opened their doors to serve as collection points. Others contributed financially, helped spread the word, picked up donations, loaded vehicles and helped deliver everything to the pantry. Once the collection was complete, the donated food was transported to the Luling Community Food Pantry, where volunteers unloaded and sorted the items before preparing them for distribution to local families.

For Easterling and the Precinct 2 team, the response showed exactly what they hoped the CARES effort would become, neighbors helping neighbors and the community taking care of its own. “To everyone who had a hand in this effort, thank you,” Easterling and the Precinct 2 team said. “This is what we had in mind when we started Precinct 2 CARES, our community taking care of its own.”

By the end of the drive, that community effort added up to 1,013 pounds of food and $1,410 raised for the pantry. It was a result made possible by people across Caldwell County simply choosing to step up and help.