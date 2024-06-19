Program looking for people to deliver meals Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

For a lady who has spent the last quarter-century with Meals on Wheels helping so many, she needs help, notably drivers delivering the meals to dozens within 10 miles of Lockhart.

Alma Schulle is 80 and has spent 25 years, originally as someone just helping out and eventually as Site Manager for the program. It has long since moved into the social building of First Christian Church (corner of San Antonio and Church streets).

Several local churches lend a hand with deliveries, but Schulle needs more. She asks anyone interested in helping deliver the meals to call her at 512-376-0908.

The Meals on Wheels Lockhart office delivers about 29 hot meals and 18 frozen meals five days per week. The meals come from Meals on Wheels Central Texas of Austin, courtesy Combined Community Action, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been providing services since 1966.

While several local churches — First Methodist Lockhart, First Lockhart Baptist, Grace Evangelical Lutheran, Emmanuel Episcopal, St. Mary’s Catholic, and First Christian Church — assist with delivery of the meals, Schulle said more help is needed.

“I need people that want to deliver,” Schulle said. “I need drivers. It’s hard to get somebody that wants to do it, especially in the summertime when they go on vacation.”

According to its website, Meals on Wheels program is a holistic nutrition program that provides home delivered prepared meals for seniors and adults living with disabilities throughout the Greater Austin area. Each recipient receives one meal per day during the week and may have an option of receiving supplemental frozen meals for the weekend. Our staff nutritionists carefully plan our meals to ensure they meet the nutritional needs of those we serve. Learn more about our meals and see our monthly meal menu.

Once enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program, case management services are provided to holistically assess each client’s needs, not only in terms of nutrition and meal eligibility, but to determine whether the client may require additional support.

Meals on Wheels began in an office at a doctor’s clinic, but has since moved to First Christian Church.

Shulle said she needed a job when her brother told her about Meals on Wheels needing someone back in 1999. She began as a regular helper with the group, but eventually spearheaded the Lockhart group.

When Schulle came aboard, she said she had no idea she would still be with the organization 25 years later.

“I don’t remember how many we served then, but it was not as many as now,” she said. “We had people who we served at the building, too, at that time, but we don’t do that now.

“It’s something to do. It’s just four hours a day, but it gives you something to do.”

Schulle said the meals are delivered until someone is taken to a nursing home or passes away.

“Sometimes we don’t find out they have passed away,” Schulle said. “That’s why I like to get the newspaper. It lets me know that people have passed away.”