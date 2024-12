Radio Lockhart Record Fair Share:







KLKT 107.9 FM presents the second annual Radio Lockhart Record Fair on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 12-4 p.m. at Duett’s Texas Club in Martindale. This year’s edition will feature 10-plus vendors from near and as far as Corpus Christi.

The vendor lineup includes Antone’s Record Shop, Big Henry’s Vinyl & Gifts, Christopher Lea, Hybrid Records, Magic Isle Vinyl , Plum Creek Records & Tapes, Resurrected Records, and Yard Sale Records.

KLKT DJs Uncle Paul and Giant Hornets from Japan will entertain guests.