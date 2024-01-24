Radio Lockhart set to hit airwaves Share:







Radio Lockhart, a community driven, community owned low-power FM radio station, has to announced that its broadcasting application has been officially accepted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Board of Directors at Radio Lockhart, led by Grace Reyer, Max Yancy and Paul Arndt, have been working with the consulting firm, REC Networks for the past 6 months to ensure that the community of Lockhart was well positioned to receive the broadcasting license and antenna construction permit.

“Community radio is not just about frequencies and signals. Lockhart has stories to

share, unique musical tastes, and talented artists and musicians,” said Paul Arndt, Board President. “Having a station in Lockhart will give anyone in the community an opportunity to learn about broadcasting, share their stories, and put Lockhart on the map as the unique, talented community that it is. No salaries, no advertising. It’s the way radio was meant to be. A radio station truly directed by the residents of Lochkart. We can’t wait to see where the community takes this.”

Radio Lockhart will be hosting an informal meet and greet at Lockhart Arts and Craft, located at 113A Main St. in Lockhart on Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. to meet the community and answer questions as we get closer to the launch date.