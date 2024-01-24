Lockhart ISD Celebrates School Board Recognition Month Share:







Lockhart ISD is proud to join school districts across Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, honoring the dedicated individuals who serve on school boards.

In a special recognition ceremony held during the school board meeting on Jan. 16, each LISD trustee was presented with a thoughtfully curated gift basket filled with items generously donated by local businesses, artwork created by students, and a certificate of appreciation.

Lockhart ISD is immensely thankful for the dedication and service of our school board members.

Under their guidance and leadership, the district recently established an innovative new self-funded insurance model, developed a bond package and VATRE proposal which passed with overwhelming community support, approved a historic compensation package for staff, and spearheaded the creation of the district’s new “Navigate to ‘28” strategic plan in collaboration with students, staff, and community members. Their commitment to excellence and teamwork earned them the title of Region 13’s School Board of the Year in 2022.

The 2024 School Board Recognition theme, “Locally Elected, Community Connected,” highlights the crucial role these individuals play in the community. In Texas, school board members are elected by community members who trust them to make decisions that prioritize the well-being and success of our students.

The connection between the board and the community ensures accountability, responsiveness to local needs, and a shared commitment to building a brighter future for all. Lockhart ISD extends its deepest gratitude to each board member for their selfless service and dedication to the betterment of education in our community.

Lockhart ISD Trustees include President Michael Wright, Vice President Warren Burnett, Secretary Tom Guyton, Trustee Sam Lockhart, Trustee Rene Rayos, Trustee Dr. Barbara Sanchez, and Trustee Rebecca Pulliam.

LISD also thanked Logos, Lasr Signs, Dakota Texas Handcrafted Goods, and Lockhart H-E-B for

their donations toward the trustees’ gift baskets.