Rebecca Nguyen named LifeChanger of the Year Award winner Share:







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Lockhart ISD is proud to announce that Coach Rebecca Nguyen has been selected as a National Life Group LifeChanger of the Year Award winner. As one of just 10 recipients nationwide, she will receive a $3,000 prize to share with her school, along with national recognition for her outstanding impact.

LifeChanger of the Year is a national program that recognizes educators who are making a meaningful difference in the lives of their students. Honorees exemplify excellence through leadership, dedication, and a commitment to cultivating a supportive school environment.

Through this program, National Life Group shines a spotlight on the incredible work happening in schools across the country, including right here in Lockhart ISD. Coach Nguyen embodies their mission, demonstrating how one educator can positively shape not only individual students but an entire school community.

“Coach Nguyen represents the very best of Lockhart ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada. “Her passion for students, her commitment to student wellness, and her ability to build meaningful connections across her campus and district truly set her apart.

We are incredibly proud to see her recognized on a national level.”

Nguyen has served as a physical education teacher in Lockhart ISD since 2020, beginning her journey at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary during the height of pandemic-related disruptions. At a time when many students experienced reduced physical activity, she remained focused on promoting movement and wellness by engaging students both in person and virtually. Her dedication quickly made an impact, earning her Teacher of the Year honors at ABS the following school year.

At ABS, Nguyen grew into a campus leader with a deep understanding of her students’ needs. In her day-to-day interactions with students, she became acutely aware of campus dynamics and identified one crucial challenge. Serving a population of nearly 400 English Language Learners, she noticed a divide between bilingual and non-bilingual students, who rarely interacted during class or unstructured times such as recess.

To bridge that gap, Nguyen reimagined the structure of specials by creating mixed teams of students from all classes within each grade level. This intentional approach increased interaction and encouraged collaboration, communication, and, most importantly, connection across language groups. As a result, a stronger sense of community emerged, and campus culture became more unified. Her model was later adopted across the district’s elementary schools, expanding opportunities for inclusion and a wider sense of belonging.

In the 2024–2025 school year, she stepped into a districtwide leadership role as Team Lead for elementary physical education, expanding her influence through mentorship and collaboration with fellow educators. In this role, she piloted Marathon Kids across elementary campuses, encouraging students to set and achieve personal running goals. She also launched the district’s first 5th Grade Field Day, bringing together students across the district for a shared day of activities that foster sportsmanship and unity.

In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Nguyen contributes at the district level through her involvement on multiple committees, including New Teacher Induction Redesign, the Student Health Advisory Council, Collaborative Visioning Design Teams, and the District Advisory Council. Through her work on these committees, she is helping to form key initiatives and guide upcoming planning, ultimately helping to shape the future of Lockhart ISD.

Now serving at our newest school, Borchert Loop Elementary, Nguyen continues to make an impact by supporting student success and helping to build a strong culture from the ground up. Known for her unwavering encouragement and support, she fosters a positive, growth-focused environment at the campus where all students can thrive. Jamee Griebel, Borchert Loop’s Executive Principal, shared, “Coach Nguyen is incredibly deserving of this recognition. She champions her students no matter what, and we’re excited to celebrate her passion, leadership, and hard work.”

Lockhart ISD is incredibly proud to celebrate Coach Nguyen and the positive impact she continues to make in the lives of students and families. Her recognition is a testament to the dedication, heart, and excellence found across our district.