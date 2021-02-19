Post Register

Restaurants, stores open Friday Feb. 19

Here is a running list of restaurants and groceries open today. We will work to include other businesses as we are able to confirm. Please call or visit links provided for up-to-date statuses.

Glenda’s Delivery service is currently not accepting delivery orders, but will be open for deliveries on Saturday, February 20. See their up-to-date service hours HERE.

Restaurants

China Palace
Open 12-7
Takeout only
(512) 398-9999
https://www.facebook.com/jon.jeen.5891

Chicken Express
Open 12-5
Drive-thru only
Modified menu: 12 piece mixed chicken with 2 sides, or a 20 piece tender with one side only. You may add an additional side. LIMIT OF ONE MEAL PER CAR.
https://www.facebook.com/ChickenELockhart

Chisholm Trail BBQ
Open 11-8
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-6027
https://www.facebook.com/Lockhartchisholmtrailbbq

Commerce Cafe
Open 1-7
Take out only. Order through toasttab: https://www.toasttab.com/commercecafe/v3
https://www.facebook.com/commercecafelockhart

Diesel Dog’s & Hamburgers
Closing at Midnight
(512) 995-6780
https://www.facebook.com/DieselsDogsToGo/

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Open 11AM-11PM
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 398-7707

Henry’s
Open-?
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 398-4609
https://www.facebook.com/henryslockhart

Kruez Market
Open 12-6, or until supplies run out
To-go only
https://www.facebook.com/KreuzMarketLockhart

La Cantera
Open 7AM – 3 PM
Takeout & Cash only
(512) 668-4003
https://www.facebook.com/lacanteramx

Lil Charlie’s
Open 11-9
To-go only
(512) 668-3151
https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Charlies-1904862506196571

Lilly’s Bar & Grill
Open 11-4
(512) 620-0745
Dine-in or Take out

Little Trouble
Open Friday, 6PM-Midnight and Saturday until 1AM
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 995-6333

Lockhart Cafe
Closing at 2
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 398-6188
https://www.facebook.com/lockhartcafe

Lockhart Daily Grind
Closing at 8
https://www.facebook.com/lockhart.dailygrind

Lockhart Seafood & Steak
Open 11-9
Dine-in & to-go
(512) 359-4933

Market Street Cafe
Open 11-4
Takeout only. Order through Toastab: https://www.toasttab.com/market-street-cafe-102-e-market-st/v3#!/
(512) 668-3065
https://www.facebook.com/102EastMarketStreetCafe

Mr. Taco
Open 6-?
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-2704
https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Taco-Mexican-Restaurant-Lockhart-Tx-110368773931851

Rosita’s Restaurante
Closing at 2
Dine-in, takeout and curbside
(512) 668-3030
https://www.facebook.com/rositasrestaurante

Schlotzky’s
Open 10-8
Dine-in, take out and drive-thru
(512) 668-5298

Taco Bell
Open til midnight
Drive-thru only

The Eldorado
Open 8-4, Friday and Saturday
737-264-4350

Whataburger
Closing at 8
Drive-thru only
(512) 398-4288

Groceries

BonTon Meat Market
Open 10-?
https://www.facebook.com/bontonmeatmarket/

Chaparral Coffee
Open 9-?
https://www.facebook.com/chaparralcoffee

Good Things Grocery
Open 11-5
https://www.facebook.com/goodthingsgrocery

Supermoreliana #2 (N. 183 mercado)
Closing at 5
https://www.facebook.com/SuperMoreliana2/

The Culinary Room
Closing at 5:30
https://www.facebook.com/TheCulinaryRoomLockhart

H-E-B
Open 12-5 (Austin/Central Texas Stores)
Temporary store hours by region/city (At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions)
Stay up to date with the latest store hours and temporary store closures due to power outages caused by severe winter weather:
https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates/

Water

Alkaline Water Tree of Lockhart
“We will open the store at 11:00 a.m. with a limit of 5 gallons per household.”
(512) 398-1923
https://www.facebook.com/watertreeoflockhart/

