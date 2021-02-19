Restaurants, stores open Friday Feb. 19 Share:







Here is a running list of restaurants and groceries open today. We will work to include other businesses as we are able to confirm. Please call or visit links provided for up-to-date statuses.

Glenda’s Delivery service is currently not accepting delivery orders, but will be open for deliveries on Saturday, February 20. See their up-to-date service hours HERE.

Restaurants

China Palace

Open 12-7

Takeout only

(512) 398-9999

https://www.facebook.com/jon.jeen.5891

Chicken Express

Open 12-5

Drive-thru only

Modified menu: 12 piece mixed chicken with 2 sides, or a 20 piece tender with one side only. You may add an additional side. LIMIT OF ONE MEAL PER CAR.

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenELockhart

Chisholm Trail BBQ

Open 11-8

Drive-thru and takeout only

(512) 398-6027

https://www.facebook.com/Lockhartchisholmtrailbbq

Commerce Cafe

Open 1-7

Take out only. Order through toasttab: https://www.toasttab.com/commercecafe/v3

https://www.facebook.com/commercecafelockhart

Diesel Dog’s & Hamburgers

Closing at Midnight

(512) 995-6780

https://www.facebook.com/DieselsDogsToGo/

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

Open 11AM-11PM

Dine-in and takeout

(512) 398-7707

Henry’s

Open-?

Dine-in and takeout

(512) 398-4609

https://www.facebook.com/henryslockhart

Kruez Market

Open 12-6, or until supplies run out

To-go only

https://www.facebook.com/KreuzMarketLockhart

La Cantera

Open 7AM – 3 PM

Takeout & Cash only

(512) 668-4003

https://www.facebook.com/lacanteramx

Lil Charlie’s

Open 11-9

To-go only

(512) 668-3151

https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Charlies-1904862506196571

Lilly’s Bar & Grill

Open 11-4

(512) 620-0745

Dine-in or Take out

Little Trouble

Open Friday, 6PM-Midnight and Saturday until 1AM

Dine-in and takeout

(512) 995-6333

Lockhart Cafe

Closing at 2

Dine-in and takeout

(512) 398-6188

https://www.facebook.com/lockhartcafe

Lockhart Daily Grind

Closing at 8

https://www.facebook.com/lockhart.dailygrind

Lockhart Seafood & Steak

Open 11-9

Dine-in & to-go

(512) 359-4933

Market Street Cafe

Open 11-4

Takeout only. Order through Toastab: https://www.toasttab.com/market-street-cafe-102-e-market-st/v3#!/

(512) 668-3065

https://www.facebook.com/102EastMarketStreetCafe

Mr. Taco

Open 6-?

Drive-thru and takeout only

(512) 398-2704

https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Taco-Mexican-Restaurant-Lockhart-Tx-110368773931851

Rosita’s Restaurante

Closing at 2

Dine-in, takeout and curbside

(512) 668-3030

https://www.facebook.com/rositasrestaurante

Schlotzky’s

Open 10-8

Dine-in, take out and drive-thru

(512) 668-5298

Taco Bell

Open til midnight

Drive-thru only

The Eldorado

Open 8-4, Friday and Saturday

737-264-4350

Whataburger

Closing at 8

Drive-thru only

(512) 398-4288

Groceries

BonTon Meat Market

Open 10-?

https://www.facebook.com/bontonmeatmarket/

Chaparral Coffee

Open 9-?

https://www.facebook.com/chaparralcoffee

Good Things Grocery

Open 11-5

https://www.facebook.com/goodthingsgrocery

Supermoreliana #2 (N. 183 mercado)

Closing at 5

https://www.facebook.com/SuperMoreliana2/

The Culinary Room

Closing at 5:30

https://www.facebook.com/TheCulinaryRoomLockhart

H-E-B

Open 12-5 (Austin/Central Texas Stores)

Temporary store hours by region/city (At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions)

Stay up to date with the latest store hours and temporary store closures due to power outages caused by severe winter weather:

https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates/

Water

Alkaline Water Tree of Lockhart

“We will open the store at 11:00 a.m. with a limit of 5 gallons per household.”

(512) 398-1923

https://www.facebook.com/watertreeoflockhart/