Restaurants, stores open Friday Feb. 19
Here is a running list of restaurants and groceries open today. We will work to include other businesses as we are able to confirm. Please call or visit links provided for up-to-date statuses.
Glenda’s Delivery service is currently not accepting delivery orders, but will be open for deliveries on Saturday, February 20. See their up-to-date service hours HERE.
Restaurants
China Palace
Open 12-7
Takeout only
(512) 398-9999
https://www.facebook.com/jon.jeen.5891
Chicken Express
Open 12-5
Drive-thru only
Modified menu: 12 piece mixed chicken with 2 sides, or a 20 piece tender with one side only. You may add an additional side. LIMIT OF ONE MEAL PER CAR.
https://www.facebook.com/ChickenELockhart
Chisholm Trail BBQ
Open 11-8
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-6027
https://www.facebook.com/Lockhartchisholmtrailbbq
Commerce Cafe
Open 1-7
Take out only. Order through toasttab: https://www.toasttab.com/commercecafe/v3
https://www.facebook.com/commercecafelockhart
Diesel Dog’s & Hamburgers
Closing at Midnight
(512) 995-6780
https://www.facebook.com/DieselsDogsToGo/
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Open 11AM-11PM
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 398-7707
Henry’s
Open-?
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 398-4609
https://www.facebook.com/henryslockhart
Kruez Market
Open 12-6, or until supplies run out
To-go only
https://www.facebook.com/KreuzMarketLockhart
La Cantera
Open 7AM – 3 PM
Takeout & Cash only
(512) 668-4003
https://www.facebook.com/lacanteramx
Lil Charlie’s
Open 11-9
To-go only
(512) 668-3151
https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Charlies-1904862506196571
Lilly’s Bar & Grill
Open 11-4
(512) 620-0745
Dine-in or Take out
Little Trouble
Open Friday, 6PM-Midnight and Saturday until 1AM
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 995-6333
Lockhart Cafe
Closing at 2
Dine-in and takeout
(512) 398-6188
https://www.facebook.com/lockhartcafe
Lockhart Daily Grind
Closing at 8
https://www.facebook.com/lockhart.dailygrind
Lockhart Seafood & Steak
Open 11-9
Dine-in & to-go
(512) 359-4933
Market Street Cafe
Open 11-4
Takeout only. Order through Toastab: https://www.toasttab.com/market-street-cafe-102-e-market-st/v3#!/
(512) 668-3065
https://www.facebook.com/102EastMarketStreetCafe
Mr. Taco
Open 6-?
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-2704
https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Taco-Mexican-Restaurant-Lockhart-Tx-110368773931851
Rosita’s Restaurante
Closing at 2
Dine-in, takeout and curbside
(512) 668-3030
https://www.facebook.com/rositasrestaurante
Schlotzky’s
Open 10-8
Dine-in, take out and drive-thru
(512) 668-5298
Taco Bell
Open til midnight
Drive-thru only
The Eldorado
Open 8-4, Friday and Saturday
737-264-4350
Whataburger
Closing at 8
Drive-thru only
(512) 398-4288
Groceries
BonTon Meat Market
Open 10-?
https://www.facebook.com/bontonmeatmarket/
Chaparral Coffee
Open 9-?
https://www.facebook.com/chaparralcoffee
Good Things Grocery
Open 11-5
https://www.facebook.com/goodthingsgrocery
Supermoreliana #2 (N. 183 mercado)
Closing at 5
https://www.facebook.com/SuperMoreliana2/
The Culinary Room
Closing at 5:30
https://www.facebook.com/TheCulinaryRoomLockhart
H-E-B
Open 12-5 (Austin/Central Texas Stores)
Temporary store hours by region/city (At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions)
Stay up to date with the latest store hours and temporary store closures due to power outages caused by severe winter weather:
https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates/
Water
Alkaline Water Tree of Lockhart
“We will open the store at 11:00 a.m. with a limit of 5 gallons per household.”
(512) 398-1923
https://www.facebook.com/watertreeoflockhart/