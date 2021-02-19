Pallets of water delivered to Lockhart Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

A truck with 19 pallets of bottled water arrived at the Lockhart Junior High School on Friday Feb. 19. The truck contains 720 cases of water to help thirsty residents.

“We appreciate TEDEM for filling our STAR request and all of our volunteers for helping to unload and distribute the water,” Judge Hoppy Haden said at the Junior High on Friday morning.

The shipment is one of 18 trucks Caldwell County ordered from the state prior to the water being turned off.

“The next truck will probably go to Luling and if we get a third truck, we will send it to Martindale,” Judge Haden said. “We will continue to rotate them as we get them through the communities.”

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19 residents can pick up the water at the Lockhart Junior High School. They will be handing out one case per carload.