RNGCC Health & Fun Fair & Nurses Week Celebration Share:







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The Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County (RNGCC) proudly hosted its annual Health & Fun Fair and Nurses Week Celebration in downtown Lockhart, Texas.

The successful event brought together healthcare professionals, elected officials, community organizations, volunteers, families, and local residents for a memorable day focused on health awareness, appreciation, entertainment, and community unity.

Mayor Lee White presented an official proclamation recognizing Nurses Week, while Commissioner Daryl Thompson honored local nurses during the Red Carpet Nurse Recognition Ceremony.

The celebration featured healthcare booths, emergency response participation, cultural dance performances, children’s train rides, music, giveaways, balloon displays, and community photo opportunities throughout the courthouse square.RNGCC Founder Annice Brawley thanked the community, volunteers, healthcare organizations, sponsors, vendors, entertainers, and elected officials whose support helped make the event a major success.

Organizers described the Health & Fun Fair as one of RNGCC’s most impactful community outreach events and expressed appreciation for the continued support shown to nurses and healthcare workers throughout Caldwell County.