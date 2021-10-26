Roy Douglas Goss Share:







Roy Douglas (Doug) Goss, 80, passed away October 5, 2021 at his home in Lockhart, Texas, after an 18-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Growing up in Raymondville, Texas, Doug served in the Navy Reserve while still in high school. He later earned his GED while on active duty during the Vietnam era and went on to complete programs at Austin Community College and San Antonio College Law Enforcement Training Academy. Doug was a man of many talents that served him well. He worked for the railroad in California, operated heavy equipment in Austin, drove long-haul trucking routes and operated a tow truck for 18-wheelers, bartended for the Admirals Club at American Airlines in Austin, served as a corrections officer at Wackenhut/GEO in Lockhart, and provided security for the Kerrville Music Festivals at Quiet Valley Ranch for a number of years.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, Clarence L. Goss and Edith W. Goss, brother, Danny Goss and sister, Edythe Cain. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheila, a registered nurse, who provided his care at home during the later stages of his illness; daughters Wanona Goss and Melanie Valentine; step-daughters Samantha O’Conner, Nicole Stasinski and Vicki Robin Vallee; brother, Donny Goss and wife Beverly, sister, Belinda Goss and husband Bobby Baker; brother, Jimmy Goss and wife, Debbie.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Arjun Mohandas and his staff, who provided Doug’s medical care for many years.

A private memorial and scattering of ashes will be held on Quiet Valley Ranch in Kerrville this November.

Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Doug should consider a gift in his memory to the Salvation Army.