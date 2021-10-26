Estuardo Alejandro Granados Ramirez Share:







Estuardo Alejandro Granados Ramirez, 2, beloved Son and Grandson, was called to his eternal resting place on October 15, 2021. He entered this world on August 16, 2019 in Austin, Texas, born to Ronal Estuardo Granados Gomez and Yelin Ramirez Saquil. He is survived by his father Ronal Estuardo Granados Gomez and mother Yelin Ramirez Saquil, grandmother, Faviola Granados; grandfather, Edros Llanez; uncle, Oscar Saquil; uncle, Selvin Llanez, aunt, Andrea Llanez Visitation will be at the DeLeon Funeral Home Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Graveside service will 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Estuardo Alejandro Granados Ramirez, 2, amado hijo y nieto, fue llamado a su lugar de descanso eterno el 15 de octubre de 2021. Entró a este mundo el 16 de agosto de 2019 en Austin, Texas, hijo de Ronal Estuardo Granados Gómez y Yelin Ramirez Saquil. Le sobreviven su padre Ronal Estuardo Granados Gómez y su mama Yelin Ramirez Saquil, abuela, Faviola Granados; abuelo, Edros Llanez; tío, Oscar Saquil; tío, Selvin Llanez, tía, Andrea Llanez El velorio será en DeLeon Funeral Home el viernes 22 de octubre de 2021 a partir de las 5:00 p.m. a las 10:00 p.m. El servicio junto a la tumba será el sábado 23 de octubre de 2021 a las 11:00 a.m. en el cementerio de Lockhart City.