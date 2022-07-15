Ruben Capello Share:







Rev. Capello was the produce manager for many years at local area grocery stores and served as a Pentecostal Minister for over 40 years. Rev. Ruben Capello, 80, passed away on July 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Lockhart, Texas on March 7, 1942, to the late Frank and Antonia Capello. He was the third eldest out of 21 children. Rev. Capello married the love of his life, Ramona Diaz on November 29, 1965, in Lockhart. From this union 6 children were born: Ruben, Frank, Elizabeth, Linda, Walter and Betty.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Walter Capello; one brother, Hoberto Capello and sister, Sally Hernandez. Rev. Capello leaves behind a large family including his wife, Ramona Capello; his children, Elizabeth Castillo (Victor), Linda Garcia (Antonio), Betty Gonzalez (George), Ruben Capello (Shirley), and Frank Capello; his siblings: Vivian Capello, Peggy Capello, Ella Velasquez, Mary Capello, Avelina Martinez, Frances Juarez, Damien Capello, Ernest Capello and James Capello; 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation began at 5pm with special memories shared by family at 7pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022. A funeral service was held at 9am on Friday, July 15th both at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Lockhart Municipal Burial Park.