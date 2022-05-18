Running of the Bulls hoping for big turnout June 4￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Local business and individuals will perform magic soon as they turn materials at their disposal into animals, wild ones in fact, as Lockhart prepares for its second annual Running of the Bulls.

The event takes place Saturday, June 4. The running begins at 11 a.m., although co-producer Will Rhodes said there will be things going on with the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event Chair Alex Worthington said there will be a bloody Mary and margarita bar in The Pocket Park behind Little Trouble. The Memphis Strange and Abram Shook will play on stage on Main Street. Rhodes will begin DJ duties at 10 a.m. Food will be available at local restaurants.

Runners (or walkers) at the event often wear the traditional white with a red sash.

The bulls are ridden, pushed, or pulled as they chase the runners.

Rhodes is hoping for a larger turnout for the second year.

“I had been part of one in Austin,” Rhodes said. “We want to get runners involved. This year, we will also have a mechanical bull.

“We are hoping to get the high school involved.”

The course is only about a half-mile according to Rhodes, and people can walk if they wish.

The event is part of the Downtown Lockhart Business Association and the Chisholm Trail Roundup.

To sign up as a Bull builder, visit adobe.lv/3MtXKwv. To sign up as a runner, visit athleteguild.com and search for Running of the Bulls – Lockhart, Texas. The sign up area is The Pocket Park.

There is also a Facebook site for the event at 2nd Annual CTR Running of the Bulls.