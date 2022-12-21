Rural VFD receives Land Up donation￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Southeast Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department got an early Christmas present from Land Up Realty + Investments (headquartered in Buda) when representatives presented a check for $20,700 to Fire Chief Jason Rios and his station.

The rural fire department drew the interest of Land Up Realty.

“As someone who has been a local in the area for over 20 years, I’ve seen this fire team continue to grow and provide fire protection to not only my community but close friends and family,” said Tyler Williams, owner and broker of Land Up. “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with this team to help further build out their department and get the resources they need to continue keeping everyone safe and protected.”

Several representatives of Land Up Realty + Investments were on hand for the ceremony.

The Southeast Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department began in 1984, and though it is a small unit, the people there cover a large area.

Rios, who recently became the station’s Chief after being the Acting Chief for six months, noted that the department could use the funds in a variety of ways.

Most of the department’s calls are for brush fires since it is so rural, but there are others.

“There are a lot of lot of little things we want to do,” Rios said.

Aside from Rios, there is retired Chief Jack Music, Lt. Tom Hamilton, Firefighter/Secretary/President Patty Mundine; and firefighters Kallen Kidd, Henry Hanson, Robert Riley, and Joey Kolb.

Donors for the gift to the rural fire department included Amy Foley-Martin – Nighthawk Construction; John Wheelock – 9arrow; Tyler Williams and Zach Potts – Leissner Ranch JV; Tyler Buchanan – Village Mobile Homes; Asad Ali; Beverly Brewer; David Pittman; and Stuart Carter.

Rios also presented a plaque to Land Up Realty + Investments for its support.

Williams said the company, which serves from San Antonio to Austin, said he hoped the company could do something again next year.