School bus crashes into auto lot Share:







City of Lockhart

On Thursday, Nov. 17, at about 5:30 a.m., the Lockhart Police Department responded to a crash at the 100-block of S. Colorado St./ U.S. 183. A school bus traveling south on S. Colorado St./U.S. 183 collided with a sedan that was turning left on U.S. 183 from W. San Antonio Street/SH 142. The school bus then crashed into the Central TX Autos, damaging five cars on its lot.

There were no injuries nor children in the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the sedan is facing a Failure to Yield – Right of Way charge. The incident remains under investigation.