Search remains for murder suspect￼

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect, Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos, 49, in connection with a Murder investigation in the 100 block of Forister Ranch Drive in Dale.

The homicide victim in this case was identified as 41-year-old, Fabian Rocha, who was pronounced deceased on May 9, at about 4:04 a.m. Warrants for the offenses of Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping have been obtained for the suspect. Additional charges are pending.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to continue to use caution as the suspect is a “violent felon” and is “armed and dangerous.” Barrientos-Gallegos is a known sex offender with a violent criminal history. Please contact 911 if seen.

Agencies actively working this case include the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office-Criminal Investigation Division, US Marshals Service, Texas Rangers, and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s-Criminal Investigator.

The CCSO is requesting the assistance of the public in obtaining any information which results in the arrest of Barrientos-Gallegos.

Tips can be submitted to www.usmarshals.gov/tips. People can also call (24 hours) at 1-800-336-0102, CCSO Dispatch at 1-512-398-6777, or email CID Captain J. Ferry at Jeff.Ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.

Barrientos- Gallegos is listed as a white male, standing 5-8 and weighing 185 pounds. His known aliases include Pedro Gallegos-Mercado, Michael Gallegos, Mario Gonzalez, Miguel Garcia, Ismael Ramirez, Daniel Garcia, Miguel Garcia, and Miguel Ramirez.

His known tattoos include the word “Gallegos” on his abdomen, a large portrait of Jesus on his back. His known scars include one on the right side of his head from his eyebrow to hairline, and a mole on his right cheek.