SH 130 Frontage Intersections at FM 2001 Converting to All-Way Stops







Beginning Jan. 19 the intersection at FM 2001 along the SH 130 frontage roads in Lockhart will convert to all-way stops.

Traffic signals at FM 2001 will convert to flashing red in all four directions, and contractors are installing new pavement markings and signage in the area.

“These improvements are being done in close coordination with TxDOT and the City of Lockhart,” SH 130 Concession Co. Director of Public Affairs James Lovett said in a release. “Converting these locations to all-way stops will improve safety and traffic flow in this growing part of the city. As this part of Caldwell County sees more development and population growth, we will continue to work closely with our partners at the city, county and state.”

Temporary digital message signs have been placed near the intersections since Jan. 4 to alert drivers to the upcoming changes.