Caldwell County Grand Jury Indictments December 2020
The Caldwell County Grand Jury released the names of people who were indicted in December.
The Grand Jury convenes once per month to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies.
During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.
The grand jury for December had 32 total indictments, including 29 true bills released and 12 indictments that remained sealed.
The indictments released included:
Larry Casares, II, 33, of Bastrop, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Julian Anton Eckmann, 35, of San Antonio, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Oscar Montana, 53, of Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Ryan Scott Sanchez, 25, of Round Rock, Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction
Joshua Thomas Britt, 30, of Lockhart, Theft
Louis Carmona, Jr., 44, of Luling, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Terry Michael Gonzales, 29, of San Marcos, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Antonio A. Mattos, 40, of Lockhart, Burglary of a Habitation
Gregorio Allan Perez, 25, of Maxwell, DWI – 3rd or More
Mary Ellen Ruiz, 34, of Maxwell, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Troy Woodward, 51, Luling, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Carlos Bermudez, 48, of Austin, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle
Johnny Joe Carreon, 54, of Luling, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Emily Guadalupe Fiscal, 25, of San Antonio, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Lauren Nichole Goll, 24, of Lockhart, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Ricky Randell Riewe, 59, of Pflugerville, DWI – 3rd or More
Korbin Leon Smith, 21, of Austin, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information