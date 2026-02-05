Shakespeare’s Hamlet comes to life in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Denmark is unraveling, a ghost walks the battlements, and a young prince is pushed toward a reckoning that may cost him everything. This winter, Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy arrives with chilling immediacy as Hamlet takes the stage at the Gaslight-Baker Theatre, running January 30 through February 15, under the direction of Jason Jones.

Set within the shadowed halls of Elsinore Castle, Hamlet remains startlingly relevant, a story of grief curdling into suspicion, of loyalty tested by ambition, and of truth that refuses to stay buried. Jones’ production leans into the play’s unease, surrounding audiences with an immersive atmosphere and bold staging that draws them into Hamlet’s fractured world. The focus is not on grandeur, but on humanity, on the emotional cost of uncovering the truth and the terrible weight of deciding what must be done once it is known.

That humanity is carried by a large and deeply committed ensemble. Luke Jenkins leads the production as Prince Hamlet, bringing scholarly insight and emotional volatility to the role, while Dawn Wright Calvert’s Queen Gertrude grounds the court in conflicted maternal strength. Steven Cruser takes on the chilling role of King Claudius, presenting a ruler whose polished exterior barely conceals rot beneath. Opposite him, Kaitlin Deeb’s Ophelia charts a heartbreaking descent shaped by love, loss, and the silencing of female grief, while Dylan Droz’s Horatio serves as the story’s moral anchor and witness.

The court of Denmark is further populated by a rich mix of familiar faces and newcomers. Ben Cook’s Laertes brings fire and momentum to the question of revenge, balanced by Camp Odom and Neil Decker as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, whose loyalty blurs into complicity. Tracy Hurd makes her Gaslight-Baker debut as Polonia, offering a sharp and thoughtful interpretation of the meddling advisor, while Xavier Marrero’s Barnado, Ben Kercheval’s Marcellus, and Ben White’s commanding presence in multiple roles reinforce the sense of a kingdom constantly watched and haunted.

The production’s layered, almost dreamlike atmosphere is enhanced by an ensemble that moves fluidly between courtiers, players, and shadows.

Casey Prowell and Becket Jones share the eerie weight of the Ghost and gravediggers, embodying death’s inescapable presence, while Maggie Leyenberger, Gretchen Westbrook, Yahva Westbrook, Luis Rodriguez-Alegria, Darcie Webb, Corinna Olguin, and a talented group of younger performers, including Harrison Moore, Rene White, and Shea White, create a living tapestry of reflections, echoes, and conscience throughout the play. Mordecai Cruser appears alongside his father in multiple roles, underscoring the production’s strong sense of community and shared storytelling.

The performance runs approximately 150 minutes, and audiences should note that the production is recommended for ages 13 and up due to themes of murder, suicide, grief, revenge, madness, and complex moral conflict, even in the absence of graphic violence. Ticket pricing has been designed to keep the experience accessible, with adult tickets ranging from $10 to $20, senior and veteran tickets from $7 to $15, and student tickets available from free to $10, making this a rare opportunity to experience Shakespeare at a community-focused price point.

For tickets, additional details, or general inquiries, patrons may contact the Gaslight-Baker Theatre at 216 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644, by phone at 512-376-5653, or via email at info@mygbt.org.

With its limited run and emotionally charged performances, Hamlet at the Gaslight-Baker Theatre promises an evening of theater that lingers long after the curtain falls, haunting, intimate, and unmistakably alive.