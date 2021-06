Sharla Diane Parker Share:







Sharla Diane Parker, 58, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on June 27, 2021. She entered this world on February 7, 1963 in Plainview, Texas, born to Jimmy and Grace Herring.

She is survived by her daughter Riley Parker; son Clayton Parker and wife Tierra; granddaughter Kaylaa Parker; grandson Clayton Parker, Jr.; grandson Parker Lain Bertram; granddaughter Cheyenne Rain Bertram; granddaughter Kamani Parker; sister Stephanie Cavazos and husband Joe; nephew Chase Cavazos; niece Magen Young and husband Chris Young; great-nephew Ryan Cavazos; great-niece Rayne Cavazos; great-niece Ryah Cavazos; great-nephew Kyrin Young; great-nephew Kenji Young; ex-husband Wesley Parker; longtime companion Rickey Ragston; and Numerous other family members.

Visitation for Sharla will be on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. DeLeon Funeral Home.