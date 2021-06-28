Samuel L. Dearman Share:







April 21, 1944 ~ June 22, 2021

Samuel L. Dearman passed into the arms of the Lord on June 22, 2021 at Matagorda Regional Medical Center Bay City, TX. He was born on April 21, 1944 to the late Leonard and Myrtle Dearman in Quitman, Mississippi.

Samuel attended Quitman High School. After high school, he entered the U.S. Armed Services and proudly served his country for 31 years. 4 years in the Army and the remainder in the Air Force and earned his Honorable Discharge. On February 3, 1964, Samuel married the love of his life Glenda Ruth Gipson in Honolulu, HI and spent the next 57 years happily traveling and raising their children together. Samuel will be fondly remembered by his family for loving to watch his westerns especially Gunsmoke!

Samuel is survived by his wife Glenda Ruth of Wharton, his daughters Debra Mariea Smallwood and her husband Billy of Horseshoe Bend, AR, Pamela Ruth Harzman and her husband Ron of Palacios, TX and Val Johnson (the late Greg) of Round Rock, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren Travis Smallwood and wife Cristal, Stacy Cook, Shelby Dixon and husband Allen, Andrew Cook, Melanie Smallwood, BillyJo Smallwood, Leisha Cuffee and her husband Drew and their Great-Grandchildren James, Alxavier, Alxekiel, Elizabeth, Lillianna, Isabella, Huxon, Saigen and Korah.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday June 30th from 12 – 3 P.M. and his funeral service at 3:00 P.M. both at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. Interment will take place on Monday July 5th 11:00 A.M. with full military honors at Shady Grove Cemetery in Quitman, MS.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com

Services under the direction of:

Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488

(979) 532-3410