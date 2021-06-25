Elvira T. Dominguez Share:







Our beloved Elvira T. Dominguez, age 99, was called home to be with the Lord in the early morning of June 15, 2021. She was born in Lockhart Texas, Caldwell County to the late Abraham and Margarita Teneyuque and lived a good life of service to the community, love and dedication to all, including her family. She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Lovingly, she was known as Elvie, Vira, Mother, Mom, Grandma Elvira and Grammy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David R. Dominguez; 3 sisters, Leonor, Martina and Aurora; 2 brothers, Heriberto and Abraham II.

A special thanks to: VFW Post 8782, Ladies Auxiliary where she served for many years and was the oldest member. Also, Hillcrest Funeral Home for their kind support.

Services: El Paso, Texas Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hillcrest Funeral Home (1060 N. Carolina) Visitation from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 St. John Paul II Catholic Church (518 Gallagher St.) Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment following Mass at the Fort Bliss Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.