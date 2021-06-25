Mr. Sherod Precly Sims Share:







Mr. Sherod Precly Sims, 19, passed into the arms of Jesus on June 14, 2021.

He was a beloved son and cherished brother. Sherod graduated high school from Foundational Learning Center (home school) October 24, 2020.

Sherod is survived by his father, David Lamar Sims; (4) sisters: Miranda McAdams, Kasie Collins, Elyssia Sims, and Chally Sims and (4) brothers: David Levi Sims, Caleb Sims, Destin Sims, and Shannon Pape. Sherod was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Sims.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Gourd Creek Cemetery out of New Waverly, Texas at 10:30 am. Memorial condolences to the family may be made to www.shmfh.com.