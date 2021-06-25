Tim M. Ontiveros Share:







We celebrate the life of Tim M. Ontiveros who passed away on June 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. Tim died on the day of what would have been his 58th wedding anniversary to his late wife Emma, whom he lost exactly eleven months ago. He was born to the late Domingo and Trinidad Ontiveros in Lockhart Texas on August 22, 1945.

He survived by his daughters Mary and Hope; son Tim Jr and his wife Lucy, Joe, and his wife Danean and David and his wife Liz. Tim is also survived by his ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a brother, Benito Ontiveros.

Tim is preceded in death by his wife Emma, his parents, daughter, granddaughter and grandson.

Tim enjoyed a long career working for the City of Austin. In his retirement he enjoyed landscaping, raising his goats, donkey and barbecuing his famous chicken and ribs. We will forever miss his huge heart and hardheaded ways.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Tuesday June 29, 2021, from 5-9 pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7pm. A mass of a Christian burial will begin at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The burial will follow at Bunton Hispanic Cemetery.