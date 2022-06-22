Shelter’s euthanasia event preventable, says CCAC CEO￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Euthanasia of 14 Lockhart Animal Shelter dogs last week had all employees and volunteers hurting because they care so for the animals, said Caldwell County Animal Coalition CEO Suzy Falgout, but she noted that often the wrong people are blamed for such tragic events.

“The problem is that people don’t spay and neuter their animals,” Falgout said. “There are 90-plus dogs at the 50-capacity shelter right now. It has been several years since we have euthanized any. But it’s a numbers game. We’re not going to rescue our way out of it.”

Lockhart Animal Shelter is a “no-kill” shelter. A “no-kill shelter” tag means at least 90 percent of the dogs that come through the shelter leave the shelter healthy.

Falgout said there has been some misdirected anger toward the shelter, its workers and volunteers.

“People need to be kind and thankful to shelter workers because they’re really doing a thankless job,” Falgout said. “We learn from our losses and keep going and try to make a difference.

“We try to be a no-kill shelter. Volunteers are not angry at anyone. We’re just trying to do our part. It’s people that are failing the animals. CCAC has altered 500 animals this year at the shelter, yet we are at record numbers. People don’t understand that animals procreate. They give away little puppies and some don’t understand the bills that are involved to keep that puppy.”

Take Me Home Pet Rescue has been a blessing to Lockhart, Falgout said, transporting many of its dogs elsewhere to eventually be adopted.

“We want to work with people,” Falgout said. “We want to help. Sometimes people are just not equipped to take care of a pet. We want to help each other rather than the blame game.”

Falgout expressed the importance of having a name tag with the phone number on your dog’s collar.

The Lockhart Animal Shelter, through grants with the CCAC, is able to provide spay and neutering events at only $60 per pet. Chisholm Trail Animal Shelter in Luling has similar events.

As for having to euthanize the 14 animals last week, Falgout said it was tough on everyone involved.

“This is tragic,” she said. “We’re crushed. We’ve had more animals this year than ever before. We’ve gotten more of them out than ever before, but we’ve also had more come in than ever.

“This is why I keep doing it. The shelter workers and volunteers are hurt. The city has also done a wonderful job helping this shelter be more efficient.”

Falgout added that the people involved with the shelter get attached to the animals, “giving a piece of their heart and soul” to each one. “Their wish is that people would treat animals with more respect and take proper care of them by spaying and neutering,” she said.