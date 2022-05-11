Shooting suspect on the lam Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday, May 8, at about 3:50 a.m., Caldwell County Deputies responded to the 100 block of Forister Ranch Dr. in Dale for a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies arrived on scene and located one male victim, unconscious, with a life threatening, gunshot wound. Deputies were able to rescue the male from the property and get him to safety and medical attention.

The victim, identified as Fabian Rocha, 41, died of his wounds the following day.

Several other persons were able to escape from the residence and property prior to law enforcement arrival. Deputies were advised that the suspect, Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos, 49, was still inside of the residence. Barrientos-Gallegos was reported to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. The Hays County SWAT team was contacted to assist with the execution of a search warrant. The suspect was not located in the residence and is currently at large. Barrientos-Gallegos is to be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, we urge you to call 911.

Warrants have been obtained for the offenses of Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Barrientos-Gallegos is a known sex offender with a violent criminal hisyory. Authorities ask to contact 911 if Barrientos-Gallegos is seen.

Contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777 for any further questions.

Agencies actively working this case include the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office-Criminal Investigation Division, US Marshals Service, Texas Rangers, and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s-Criminal Investigator.

Tips may be submitted to www.usmarshals.gov/tips.