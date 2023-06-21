Songwriter Series welcomes Greg Whitfield Share:







Special to the LPR

Greg Whitfield will be the featured guest for Evenings with the Songwriter on the last Tuesday of the month, June 27, at 7 p.m. The monthly series of the historic Dr. Eugene Clark Library, now in its 11th season, is hosted and produced by Lockhart songwriter Fletcher Clark, offered free to the public.

Austin singer songwriter/guitarist Whitfield has a long history as sideman for performers and recording artists Kevin Fowler, Walt Wilkins, Bonnie Bishop, George Ensle, Pauline Reese, Wake Eastman, Devon Heath, Autumn, Byrd and Street, and Fred Fuller.

In addition to being a fixture in the Austin studio recording scene, Whitfield’s songwriting has garnered deserved accolades. His song ‘You Don’t Laugh Anymore’ won the prize for best inspirational song and his song ‘I’m Yours’ took top honors in 2009’s Austin Songwriters Group Song Competition. His debut CD ‘GW’ combined rich vocals, layered guitars and a skilled rhythm section. His ‘Live Set’ CD, recorded at KUT-FM’s studios featured many of the same players and a wealth of newer material. His ‘Alphasongs’ CD for children has sold thousands of copies and is used by primary teachers in classrooms throughout the country.

In 2010, Whitfield released ‘Live at Lakewood Bar and Grill,’ a collection of new songs recorded in Dallas at that legendary Dallas venue, and in November 2014 came the release of his long-awaited studio project ‘Welcome Home’. No stranger to the live stage, Whitfield has performed at Live Aid, Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic, Austin City Limits Festival, and has shared the stage as guitarist for Walt Wilkins, Tina Wilkins, Kevin Fowler, Ryan James, Bonnie Bishop, George Ensle, Pauline Reese, Rusty Weir, and Ray Price.

“I have been an admirer of Greg Whitfield for many years,” Fletcher said, “first as superb guitarist sideman to my old songwriter friend George Ensle. Later, I came to know Greg’s great work as singer songwriter in his own right. He will bring both perspectives to our exploration of the art and craft of songwriting.”

After Fletcher Clark moved to Lockhart from Austin in 2008, this veteran Texas musician and songwriter began Evenings with the Songwriter in 2010 to introduce the community to songwriters and their music with a depth of inquiry that could not be experienced through the press, in clubs, nor even in house concerts. Celebrated guests in the past have included Tish Hinojosa, Shake Russell, Don Sanders (RIP), Vince Bell, Susan Gibson, Butch Hancock, Christine Albert, Eric Taylor (RIP), Dana Cooper, Ken Gaines, Shelley King, Rex Foster (RIP), Walt Wilkins, Bianca DeLeon, local favorites Stoney Gabel and Talia Bryce, and scores more. The 2023 season will continue with Dustin Welch, Matthew Wise, Eric Gerber, and Mark Jungers, concluding in November with HalleyAnna Finlay.

Guest artists leave refreshed from the attentive audience and the warmth of the acoustics and ambiance of the Lyceum of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library (the oldest continually operating library building in Texas). They often note that the setting and the experience are unlike any other in their careers. Library Director Bertha Martinez and the dedicated staff make this possible on the last Tuesdays of the month (except December), free to the public. The series is sponsored and supported by Old Settlers Music Festival and LockhartArea Music Association.