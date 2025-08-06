Students honored by LISD School Board Share:









Renee McKnight recognized for FFA accomplishment

By LISD Staff

Lockhart ISD recently celebrated Renee McKnight of the Lockhart FFA Chapter.

Renee was awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree at the 97th Annual Texas FFA State Convention held in Fort Worth, Texas. This prestigious honor is the highest degree bestowed by the Texas FFA and is a true testament to her dedication, leadership, and commitment to agricultural education.

To earn this esteemed award, recipients must:

• Have received the Chapter FFA Degree

• Be an active FFA member for at least two years

• Complete a minimum of four semesters of agricultural science coursework

• Maintain a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program

• Demonstrate strong leadership skills

• Be actively involved at the chapter level and beyond

Renee is one of over 2,300 outstanding FFA members across Texas to achieve this recognition.

Congratulations, Renee as LISD is proud of your accomplishment and the legacy you’re building in Lockhart ISD and through FFA.



Warren Yanez recognized for National Leadership Conference

By LISD Staff

Lockhart ISD recently recognized incoming Lockhart High School junior, Warren Yanez for his recent accomplishments at a national conference.

Warren recently traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the renowned National Student Leadership Conference hosted by American University.

During this immersive experience, Warren demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication—earning the title of Best Photographer, the only student to receive this distinguished award in the category.

Warren’s accomplishment is a shining example of the passion and excellence our Lockhart Lions bring to every opportunity.

Congratulations, Warren, the LISD is proud of your leadership, creativity, and commitment to your craft.