Sunlight, Vitamin D, and Your Mood Share:







By George Barrera

Many of us spend most of our days indoors at work, in the car, or in front of a screen. What we may not realize is that sunlight plays a bigger role in how we feel than we think. Have you ever noticed your energy dip during darker months of the year? When our skin is exposed to sunlight, our bodies produce vitamin D. This vitamin supports overall health, including our mood and energy levels. Lower levels have been linked to fatigue and lower mood. Working indoors, shorter fall and winter days, and screen heavy routines can all limit our exposure without us even noticing. Caring for our mental health means also paying attention to our physical health. Spending more time outside, when possible, whether with a short walk, tending to the garden, or riding a bike, can help support body and mind. If you are concerned about your vitamin D levels or are considering a supplement, it’s a good idea to talk with your healthcare provider first. Sunlight and vitamin D are just one piece of our overall well-being. If you’ve noticed ongoing changes in your mood or energy, having space to talk can make a difference. Peer support is available at the Martindale Public Community Library on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering a welcoming place to reflect, connect, and be heard. A Texas certified Mental Health Peer Specialist is available if dealing with stress, life transitions, or just needing someone to talk to.