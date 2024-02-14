Texas Exes Celebrate Texas Independence Day Share:







Texas Exes

The Caldwell County Texas Exes will celebrate Texas Independence Day on Saturday, March 2, at Kreuz Market from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

A barbeque dinner will include a choice of two meats (brisket, shoulder, sausage and rib), three sides, pickles, onions, bread, crackers and iced tea will be served. Wine will be available for a donation and beer will be available from Kreuz Market.

Bill Zapalac, 2-time Academic All-American, linebacker and defensive end on the 1969 and 1970 University of Texas National Championship teams, and 2023 Distinguished Alumni of the Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering department will be the featured speaker.

Zapalac currently serves as president and owner of Zapalac/Reed Construction in Austin.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased in Lockhart from Lucy Knight (512-398-2416) and Doug Foster (512-376-0341), in Luling from Kay and Leo Tiller (512-738-1427) and at the door on March 2.