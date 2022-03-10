Texas Exes have legendary guest speaker Share:







The Caldwell County Texas Exes gathered to celebrate Texas Independence Day on Thursday, March 3, at Kreuz Market.

Highlights included Chapter President Doug Foster’s recognition of Luling residents Kay and Leo Tiller for their $50,000 gift to endow a perpetual University of Texas scholarship for Luling and Caldwell County students. The scholarship, called the Caldwell County Leo and Kay Tiller Scholarship, will be available to both entering freshman and students already enrolled at The University of Texas from Caldwell County. The first scholarship will be given for the Fall semester of 2023.

Foster also announced a $20,000 donation to create the Emma Lue and Paul Mohle Scholarship to benefit entering UT freshmen from Lockhart and Caldwell County. The Mohle Scholarship will be fully funded at $50,000 in the spring of 2023 and the first scholarship will be given for the Fall semester of 2024.

The guest speaker for the celebration was Bob McKay, member of the 1969 UT National Championship team, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and nine-year player in the NFL. McKay delighted the crowd with behind-the-scenes stories from his time at the University of Texas.

As always, the evening ended with voices raised singing “The Eyes of Texas.”