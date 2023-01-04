Summer Moon Coffee to bring its Famed Oak Roasted Coffee and Sweet Cream to Lockhart Share:







Summer Moon Coffee

Summer Moon Coffee, home of famed oak roasted coffee and legendary sweet cream, announced today that it is hosting a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, Jan. 14 at its newest coffee shop location in Primrose Plaza, near Lockhart High School.

The event begins at 7 a.m. and winds down at noon. The first 50 guests can expect an exclusive Summer Moon swag bag, while all guests will be treated to free oak roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples (while supplies last). The new shop will also be offering a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee, along with exclusive discounts for all.

This will be the first Lockhart location for the family of coffee shops, reaching 47 locations in total. The new location features a drive-thru, online order ahead (order.summermoon.com), free wifi, and outdoor seating.

Robert and Chelsea Presley are the owners of the new store, which is located at 1101 South Main St, Suite #104 in Lockhart, in the Primrose Plaza shopping center in Lockhart.

“Living in Austin, we have been big fans of Summer Moon for many years,” the Presleys said. “It was immediately evident to us that it is about more than just a cup of coffee, it’s an experience. We have so much respect for the family who built it and the method of roasting by hand over an open flame. Summer Moon really does feel like home and we are extremely honored to be ambassadors in Lockhart. The quality of oak roasted coffee beans paired with the mouth-watering flavor of the signature ‘Moon Milk’ is like no other. It makes us excited every time we talk about it and that’s when you know you’ve got a good thing going on! We are elated to provide the unforgettable Summer Moon experience to this warm community.”

The Presley family is working closely with the brand’s founders to ensure Summer Moon’s longstanding commitment to quality and craft emanates from their Lockhart shop. Summer Moon Lockhart will officially open Saturday, Jan. 14, with weekend hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open every day.

About Summer Moon Coffee

Summer Moon Coffee was founded by closely-knit family and friends in Texas Hill Country. The

founders have always had one goal in mind: to create a distinctive, out-of-this-world, experience that people will go out of their way to enjoy. The coffee shops offer customers an experience to be shared through coffee and atmospheres that inspire the warmth of cozy evenings under a summer moon. The company now has locations in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Illinois, with plans to expand into additional regions.

Summer Moon roasts every batch of coffee beans in hand-built brick roasters, over seasoned Texas oak.

The time-honored process used today was inspired by 19th-century coffee masters. They match their devotion to taste with the creation of a cozy, family atmosphere, made possible by friendly baristas. Their signature “Moon Milk” sweet cream is one of their greatest attractions.