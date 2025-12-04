“Thanksgiving” at Gary Job Corps Share:







By Randolph Goodman

Gary Job Corps

Gary Job Corps students enjoyed their Thanksgiving supper in preparation of their journeys home recently.

The Thanksgiving menu included turkey, ham, dressing, baked mac-n-cheese, candied yams, green beans, Rolls, with pie and cake for dessert.

Center Director Norman Turner stated “I am incredibly grateful for our students and staff at the Gary Job Corps Center. Their hard work, dedication, and resilience show up every single day, and this Thanksgiving dinner was a true reflection of that spirit. Despite some recent hard times, we’ve continued to navigate these challenges together, united in our commitment to our young people. I’m deeply thankful for the unwavering support of the Gary Community, which continues to stand with us as we help our students grow, thrive, and build brighter futures”.