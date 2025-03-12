The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Jarin Pittman

School: 9-12 grades at Lockhart High School.

Hometown: Lockhart.

Where did you graduate? “Texas State University — Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences – Consumer Affairs.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching at Lockhart ISD is being able to teach in the same community that influenced me. It feels like a full-circle moment, where my personal journey aligns with the opportunity to positively impact future educators, just as my teachers helped shape me.”

How would your friends describe you? “Personable, loving, loyal, funny, and detail-oriented.”

What values are important to you? “I value integrity, empathy, and passion. Qualities that I’ve learned are important in both life and in the field of education when developing relationships with colleagues and students. These qualities build a strong foundation in the classroom.”

Talents? “Juggling my three little girls.”

Favorite Books: “I don’t read a lot of books, but I enjoy watching movies/TV series that are based on books.”

Favorite Music: “I like most genres, but Texas Country is my go-to.”

Hobbies: “I enjoy family gatherings, camping in the summer, and photography.”

What inspires you? “My greatest inspiration is my grandfather, George Hazelett. He consistently put the needs of others before his own and never expected anything in return. I strive to live by those same principles for my family, students, and community.”

Family: “My husband, Brooks Pittman, and my daughters, Brooklyn, Karsyn and Maisyn. Dad is outnumbered!”