Tree of Angels set for Lockhart Share:







The 21st annual Caldwell County Tree of Angels will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at First Baptist Church in Lockhart (315 W. Prairie Lea St.) beginning at 7 p.m.

The Lockhart Victim Assistance Team is sponsoring the event. In 1991, the Tree of Angels was initiated in Austin by People Against Violent Crime. The event is a reverent forum for the community to join together to remember, include, and support all those who have lost loved ones. Above all, the Tree of Angels is an expression of the realization of love and a celebration of life.

Anyone wishing to place an Angel on the tree is invited to bring a non-breakable Angel ornament. Tags will be available for your Angel. The Angels that graced the tree in previous years will be available to be placed on this year’s tree.

Bringing a new Angel will not be necessary if you already have one from previous years.

There will be a reception immediately following the event.