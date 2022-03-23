Tucker caps of stellar year for LHS powerlifters Share:







Lockhart High School’s Zenaida Tucker placed third in her weight class at the 5A Division 2 State Championships on Saturday, March 19, in Corpus Christi. She totaled 915 pounds with a 390-pound squat, 195-pound bench press, and 330-pound deadlift.

Tucker also received a scholarship through THSWPA awarded by writing an essay on what Powerlifting has meant to her and what her plans are after high school. She was the Region 2 winner of the award. She is still undecided on which college she wants to attend.

The following LHS athletes qualified for regional powerlifting:

Girls — Kaitlyn Mendez, Ava Herrera, Cybil Flores, Victoria Morales, Leah Ovalle, Zenaida Tucker

Boys – Karim Zuniga-Zaragoza

THSWPA Region 2 Championship Results

Zenaida Tucker –1st Place

Leah Ovalle — 5th Place

Tucker, a senior, had her personal best with every lift, including a 420-pound squat, 185-pound bench and 360-pound deadlift, totaling 965 pounds.

Orvalle, a freshman, had her personal record on deadlift with 290 pounds.

Other notable performances for Coach Josh Gilbert’s Lady Lions included:

Victoria Morales (sophomore) – 7th Place

Ava Herrera (senior) – 8th Place

Cybil Flores (senior) – 8th Place

For the LHS Lions at the THSPA Region 2 Championship, Karim Zuniga-Zaragoza placed 10th.

Zuniga-Zaragoza, a senior, finished his senior year strong at Regionals. He had a personal best on every lift; 570-pound squat, 300-pound bench, 480-pound deadlift, totaling 1,450 pounds.