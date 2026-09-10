Two stolen vehicles recovered in two days with help from Flock cameras Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Two stolen vehicles were recovered in Caldwell County on consecutive days last week after Flock safety cameras alerted deputies that the vehicles had entered the Lytton Springs area, offering a timely example of how the technology can help law enforcement locate stolen property and develop leads.

The recoveries also come less than a year after the Lockhart City Council rejected a proposal that would have given the Lockhart Police Department access to the same type of technology, and just days after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop funding Flock cameras amid growing privacy and data-use concerns.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the first recovery occurred Sept. 1 when Flock safety cameras detected a vehicle traveling through the Lytton Springs area that had been reported stolen out of Bastrop County. Deputies used information from the camera system to locate the vehicle. The driver, Hugo Lopez, was detained while deputies conducted an investigation and was subsequently arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

Less than 24 hours later, the cameras generated another alert. On Sept. 2, deputies in Lytton Springs received a Flock Safety notification involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Austin Police Department. Deputies located the vehicle, conducted an investigation and confirmed it was the reported stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered, and driver John Beech was taken into custody without incident.

The two cases provide a real-world example of what supporters of automated license plate reader technology say it can do for law enforcement. Rather than waiting for an officer to happen across a stolen vehicle, the system can notify authorities when a vehicle connected to a law enforcement alert passes one of its cameras.

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers designed to capture license plates and other characteristics of passing vehicles. The system can identify information such as a vehicle’s make, model and color and compare license plates against law enforcement alerts. When a vehicle associated with an alert passes a camera, officers can receive information that may help them locate it.

The Caldwell County recoveries are particularly noteworthy considering the debate that played out in Lockhart last year. On Oct. 9, 2025, the Lockhart City Council voted 6-1 against entering into an agreement with Flock Safety after the Lockhart Police Department requested permission to install seven automated license plate reader cameras at key entrances and exits around the city. The proposal would have cost approximately $21,000 per year. During the presentation to the council, Lockhart Police Chief Gary Williamson told council members the cameras could help officers identify vehicles connected to criminal activity, including stolen vehicles and wanted persons. Williamson also pointed specifically to burglaries of motor vehicles, saying Flock cameras had helped other law enforcement agencies develop leads and solve those types of crimes.

Williamson described the cameras as a potential “force multiplier” for an understaffed police department because they would operate around the clock. He also told the council that the department intended to have a policy regulating how information was shared and that the system would be used for wanted vehicles and criminal investigations.

Following extensive public comment, much of it centered on privacy, surveillance and data-sharing concerns, the council voted 6-1 not to move forward with the agreement.

Mayor Lew White cast the lone vote for the proposal. At the time, White said the council had listened both to the presentation from Flock Safety and to residents who raised concerns about privacy and the sharing of information. The council ultimately decided not to move forward and expressed confidence that Lockhart police could continue protecting the community using its existing personnel, training and resources. The two stolen vehicle recoveries in Lytton Springs now provide a nearby example of the kind of crime Lockhart police said the technology could help address. That does not erase the privacy concerns that led Lockhart council members to reject the system. It does, however, give residents a clearer picture of the public-safety side of the debate. In this case, cameras operating elsewhere in Caldwell County detected two stolen vehicles on two consecutive days, allowing deputies to locate the vehicles and make arrests.

The debate has now moved beyond Lockhart and onto the statewide stage. On Aug. 28, Abbott’s office confirmed that the Governor had ordered Texas state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras. The decision came amid increased scrutiny over privacy, data sharing and reports that law enforcement personnel in Texas had misused access to Flock information. The order does not ban Flock cameras in Texas and does not require every city or county currently using them to turn them off. Instead, state agencies have been directed not to use Texas funding for the cameras. Local governments may still have systems supported through local or other funding sources.

The financial impact could be considerable. The Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority has helped state and local agencies install at least 3,200 Flock cameras since 2023. A Texas Tribune investigation found that at least $30 million had been directed toward expanding the network, including grants to local law enforcement agencies. The funding originally came in part from a $1 annual increase on Texas automobile insurance policies approved by the Legislature in 2023 to help combat vehicle and catalytic converter theft. State grants ultimately helped agencies purchase cameras along with other resources aimed at fighting motor vehicle crime.

The controversy surrounding Flock illustrates the difficult question facing communities across Texas: How much technology should law enforcement be allowed to use in the interest of public safety, and what safeguards should exist to protect the privacy of people who have committed no crime? Those concerns are unlikely to disappear. Neither are the crimes police are trying to solve.

In Caldwell County this week, the technology produced tangible results. Two vehicles stolen from neighboring jurisdictions traveled into the Lytton Springs area. Flock cameras detected them, deputies received the information, both vehicles were recovered and two people were taken into custody.

For residents of Lockhart, the cases also offer something that was largely hypothetical when the City Council debated Flock cameras last October, a nearby example of the technology being used for exactly the type of crime Lockhart police said it could help solve. As Texas reconsiders how Flock cameras should be funded and regulated, the discussion will likely continue to center on finding the right balance between privacy and public safety.

The events of Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 in Caldwell County make one part of that debate clear: when properly used, automated license plate readers can give law enforcement another tool to locate stolen vehicles and potentially put them back in the hands of their owners before they disappear down the road.