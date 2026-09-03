Veterans Dignity Village to honor Roy Benavidez Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Veterans Dignity Village is preparing for a special day in Lockhart as the nonprofit dedicates its Veterans Donation Center in honor of one of Texas’ most celebrated military heroes.

The Roy P. Benavidez Medal of Honor Veterans Donation Center will be officially dedicated at noon Sept. 11 at the Veterans Community Center, 1010 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which organizers say will be a chance to honor local veterans while remembering the courage, sacrifice and legacy of Medal of Honor recipient Roy P. Benavidez. “This is more than just a ceremony; it’s a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and honor,” Veterans Dignity Village said in announcing the event.

Benavidez, a Texas native and U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, became a national symbol of courage for his actions during the Vietnam War. On May 2, 1968, he voluntarily entered a fierce battle to help rescue a Special Forces reconnaissance team surrounded by enemy troops. Despite suffering numerous wounds, Benavidez continued helping the wounded, organizing the defense and assisting with the evacuation of survivors. He was presented the Medal of Honor by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Naming the Lockhart donation center for Benavidez connects that legacy of service with Veterans Dignity Village’s mission of helping veterans closer to home. The nonprofit serves Caldwell County veterans through the Veterans Community Center and says assistance is available to any veteran who walks through the door, regardless of time served, type of service or discharge status. The Veterans Donation Center serves as a place to distribute donated items free to veterans while also giving community members an opportunity to directly support veterans and their families. The center offers clothing for men, women and children, along with a grocery pantry stocked with canned and nonperishable foods. Veterans can also find household goods, pots and pans, blankets, personal hygiene products and toiletries. A limited amount of furniture, including beds, dressers, tables, chairs and couches, may also be available. Veterans and their families are welcome to visit each week for needed essentials.

The organization is currently accepting a variety of donations, including backpacks, duffel bags, rolling suitcases, sleeping bags, yoga mats, towels, soap, shampoo, sunscreen, toothpaste and blankets. Clothing donations are also needed, including pants, shorts, belts, shirts, coats, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, shoes, socks, hats and gloves. Pet supplies such as dog and cat food, bowls, leashes, collars, vests and toys are also accepted. New or gently used men’s underwear is accepted, while women’s underwear must be new. Gently used women’s sports bras are also accepted.

The donation center is part of a broader effort by Veterans Dignity Village to create a place where veterans can not only receive assistance, but also find outreach, support and a sense of community. The organization’s message is simple: Honor, Dignity and Respect.

Following the Sept. 11 dedication ceremony, those attending are invited to stay for refreshments and visit with fellow veterans, supporters and community members. Organizers are asking those planning to attend to RSVP by emailing steven@vetsdignityvillage.org or texting 512-938-2428.

For Veterans Dignity Village, the dedication is an opportunity to put a legendary Texas veteran’s name on a place designed to continue serving others, something Roy P. Benavidez spent his life doing. And on Sept. 11, Caldwell County will have an opportunity to come together, remember that legacy and honor the men and women who have served the country.