Veterans Dignity Village to host R.E.D. Fridays

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

R.E.D. Friday, which stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed,” is a nationwide movement created to honor and support U.S. military members, particularly those serving overseas. Observed by wearing red every Friday, the tradition symbolizes courage, bravery, and the sacrifices made by service members.

The movement began in the early 2000s as a way for military families and friends to show solidarity with their loved ones in uniform. Over time, it has grown into a widespread practice embraced by individuals, communities, and organizations across the country. By simply wearing red, supporters demonstrate appreciation, respect, and remembrance for those who serve and protect the nation.

In recognition of this tradition, Veterans Dignity Village will host R.E.D. Fridays throughout the month of March. The organization will be set up in the HTeaO parking lot each Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

As part of the event, attendees can receive a free hot dog with the purchase of a drink from HTeaO. Community members are encouraged to stop by, wear red, and take part in showing their support for deployed troops and veterans.

Organizers hope the weekly gatherings will not only raise awareness about R.E.D. Friday but also strengthen community ties while honoring those who have made sacrifices in service to the country.