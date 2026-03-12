Vicente E. Yanez Share:







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Vicente E. Yanez, 91, a pillar of the Lockhart community and a man of unwavering faith, peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2026, at Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle, TX.Born on April 5, 1934, in Martindale, TX, to Luz Elizondo and Basilio Yanez, Vicente was a man whose life was defined by hard work and deep devotion. On May 11, 1959, he married the love of his life, Dominga DeLeon, beginning a 66-year journey of love and partnership in Lockhart.A true provider, Vicente’s legacy of labor spanned decades. He spent 32 years as a migrant worker, 11 years in construction and roofing with J.C. Evans, and a combined 10 years as a custodial specialist for Montgomery Wards and Lockhart Middle School. To his family, he was a wise and protective man of Christ, known for his nurturing spirit and a “silly” sense of humor that could brighten any room. He found his greatest joys in traveling, playing bingo, conquering word search puzzles, and making those around him laugh.He is survived by his beloved wife, Dominga Yanez; his seven children, Antonia Rodriguez (Charlie), Carolina Waggoner (Doug), Juanita Ybarra (Ector), Lucio Yanez (Esther), Vicente Yanez (Sophie), Phillip Yanez (Sabrina), and Rebecca Morales (Samuel); 15 grandchildren Juan Mario, Greg, Amanda, Tiffany, Matt, Adriana, Victoria, Zach, Ector, Sara, Alisa, Natalie, Nolan, Lauren, and Jacob; 11 great-grandchildren Austin, M.J., Kailyn, Aidyn, Mia, Marlow, Ellie, Analia, Jaylon, June, and Miles; and his siblings, Valentina Barboza and Bentura Yanez. He joins in heaven his parents Luz and Basilio Yanez, and his siblings, Luciano, Ernestino, Valentin, Natividad, Victoriano, Faustino, and Rocky.

Visitation will begin on Friday, March 6, at 3:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home, then Mr. Yanez will lie in state at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Church, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart, Texas 78644, beginning at 7:15 p.m., followed by his Rosary at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Church. Interment will follow at Santa Maria Aida Cemetery, corner of HWY 142 & Church St., Maxwell, Texas. A reception will be held following the burial at Lockhart VFW Post 8927, 7007 US-183, Lockhart, Texas 78644.