Water deal denied; data centers face major setback Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The growing fight over data centers in Central Texas took a significant turn Tuesday, November 17, when the San Marcos City Council voted unanimously to reject two proposed water agreements with County Line Special Utility District, a decision that could impact large data center developments near Uhland and in neighboring Caldwell County. The 6-0 vote came amid mounting concerns about the amount of water these facilities could consume and whether communities already dealing with drought and rapid growth can afford to supply them. The proposals involved potentially significant quantities of water, including an agreement for up to 1.125 million gallons of treated water daily and a separate arrangement involving temporary water rights from the Edwards Aquifer. Opponents questioned whether approving the agreements could help support future industrial development, particularly large data centers being proposed near Uhland. Although the agreements were not exclusively designated for data centers, the possibility that those facilities could benefit from the additional water became a central concern.

What made the decision even more significant was that the proposals were originally placed on the council’s consent agenda, generally reserved for routine city business that can be approved together without much discussion. Instead, they became part of a much larger debate over water conservation and the rapid expansion of data centers throughout Central Texas. The Data Center Action Coalition, known as DC/AC, celebrated the decision as an important victory for residents concerned about protecting local water supplies. The organization has been working with communities across the region to challenge large data center projects, particularly those proposed in rural areas where residents rely heavily on groundwater. The vote also demonstrated how cities can influence developments outside their boundaries through decisions involving municipal water supplies. While San Marcos cannot regulate every development in neighboring counties, it does have authority over certain agreements involving its own resources, making the decision particularly important for projects that may depend on those supplies.

The decision follows months of growing opposition to data centers in Hays County. Earlier this year, San Marcos officials rejected a proposed $1.5 billion data center development after residents raised concerns about water usage, electrical demands, and the potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods. The city also adopted restrictions on new data centers within its boundaries. The latest vote takes that debate a step further by addressing whether municipal water should be made available through agreements that could support industrial facilities in neighboring communities. The discussion also reached the City of Kyle, which had a separate temporary water agreement before the San Marcos council. Council members voted 5-2 to postpone consideration of that proposal, with concerns raised about whether water supplied to Kyle could eventually be used for data centers. Council Member Lorenzo Gonzalez was among those questioning whether San Marcos should provide water that might ultimately benefit the industry.

For Caldwell County residents, particularly those living near Uhland, the issue hits close to home. Proposed data center developments have already raised concerns about groundwater availability, electrical demand, and the long-term effects on rural communities. While developers point to private investment, construction jobs and increased tax revenue, opponents question whether those benefits outweigh the strain these facilities could place on local resources. Data centers house thousands of computer servers used for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other digital services, and some cooling systems require substantial amounts of water to keep that equipment operating. Although water usage varies depending on the size and design of a facility, opponents argue that communities deserve a clear understanding of those demands before major developments are approved. They also question how many permanent jobs these facilities will provide once construction is completed compared with the resources required to operate them.

Water availability is already a serious concern throughout Central Texas, where population growth, expanding subdivisions and recurring drought conditions have placed additional pressure on local supplies. For families who depend on private wells, and farmers and ranchers who rely on groundwater for their livelihoods, the possibility of large industrial customers drawing from the same regional resources raises important questions. Those concerns become even greater during prolonged dry periods, when residents may face water restrictions while industrial operations continue running. The debate is not simply about whether communities should welcome new businesses. It is about making sure the infrastructure needed to support economic growth does not come at the expense of those who already live and work in the area.

The San Marcos decision does not shut down proposed data centers near Uhland or prevent developers and utility providers from seeking alternative water sources. However, it does block the two proposed agreements with County Line Special Utility District and raises new questions about how developments that may have been counting on additional water supplies will move forward. It also highlights the growing influence residents can have when they organize around issues affecting their communities. For Caldwell County, where industrial growth and development continue to generate debate, the vote could become an important part of future discussions about water agreements, land use, and the responsibility of local officials to protect existing resources.

As more data center companies look toward Central Texas, the San Marcos decision shows that obtaining land and development approvals may be only part of the challenge. Securing enough water and electricity to operate these facilities could become just as important, particularly in communities where those resources are already stretched. For residents across Hays and Caldwell counties, the question is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: How much water should be committed to large industrial projects, and what happens if the region needs that same water for its growing population? Tuesday’s vote may not settle that debate, but it makes one thing clear: Water availability is becoming a central issue in the future of data center development across Central Texas.