Wendy R. Bookery & Gifts: Small business with so much to share￼

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Someone should be awarded an architectural honor after the redesigning of Wendy R. Bookery & Gifts, now a Lockhart gem as the small shop on at 105 N. Main Street managed to remain crisp and clean while displaying everything bookstores many times its size keep on their shelves.

Wendy Ramsey credited her friends and husband with redesigning what was once solely a gift shop to Wendy R. Bookery & Gifts. Whoever deserves the credit, the design of the store is quite impressive as each step through the business presents a new idea for reading or finding that perfect gift for others… or yourself.

Ramsey is particularly excited about her collection of 14 books from local authors. On Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the store will host the first of what Ramsey hopes is several book signings as Lockhart High School graduate Anne Peters will be on hand to sign her book, “The Dragon Who Would Be King.”

Peters, 35, lives and works in Austin after overcoming her disability of near blindness. She is the daughter of Connie Peters and Dr. David Peters, a Lockhart optometrist.

“In the future we will have more book signings,” she said.

Located in the same building for 13 years, Ramsey was a speech therapist for 38 years. She said her profession made books a natural fit because of their importance to speech therapy.

“We have a diverse set of books, from bilingual, books that depict all kinds,” Ramsey said. “They are diverse in color, gender, etc. You can’t find these books just anywhere. We have all levels of readers. There are cookbooks, band books, as well as activity books where people can make things or problem solve. There’s not one like this in San Marcos or New Braunfels.”

Ramsey is all about giving back, just as the store’s Words, Wares & Shores Club exhibits. Once you fill out a card for the club, there are four steps — 1, share with three friends; 2, return the card with signatures; 3, get 50 percent back from the book shared to apply to your next book purchase; 4, with your redeemed card, Wendy R. Bookery and Gifts will donate $5 to various charitable organizations.

“I have had loyal and faithful customers for years,” Ramsey said. “We do order books for people, too.”

As for gifts, Wendy R. Bookery & Gifts has items for men, women, teenagers, young kids and even babies, according to Ramsey.

“We have a fully stocked gifts and bookstore,” Ramsey said. “The thing I like about our shop is that it is easily accessible with a wheelchair or walker.”