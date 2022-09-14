Western Swing Festival canceled, but there’s still events set for next week￼ Share:







From the LPR

The Western Swing Festival in Lockhart, originally scheduled for later this month, has been canceled. Nevertheless, there will still be Western Swing music to enjoy for those planning to come to Lockhart next week.

Al Dressen, a member of a Western Swing band and founder of the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame, said the big event plans to return to Lockhart in 2023.

In the meantime, Lockhart will still have two days of music this year.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Christian Country Music Ministry, led by Roy West, will play at the First Baptist Church Connection Center from 6-7:15 p.m.

Later, from 7:30-9:45 p.m., Western Swing musicians Howard Kalish, Dressen, Paul Grasse, and Larry Eisenberg will play at The PEARL.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 3 p.m., Dressen’s Super Swing Review with special guest Billy Mata will perform at The Original Black’s Barbecue.