Whose ready for some Lockhart Lions Football

Lion Pride to Shine at annual rally and midnight madness event

By Mike Maldonado

Lockhart Lions Head Football Coach



Lockhart Lion Nathaniel Gonzales is taken down by his opponent during last seaon’s game against Lehman.

The Lion Rally will be the initial event leading up to midnight madness. The Rally is focused on celebrating the commitment to excellence from all the student athletes as they begin the 2025-2026 school year. The event will have a tailgate outside Lions Stadium from 9-10 pm that will host vendors, grilling and a performance by Robby Abel. The rally will continue as they transition into the stadium for a community pep rally with performances from the Lion Roaring Band, Cheer Team and Lionettes & Legacies. Also each sports team will be recognized on the field.

The rally leads up to Midnight Madness. The reason behind the midnight practice is at 12:00am on August 9 the acclimation period has ended and the team is allowed to go full contact practice. It will be a practice with a mini scrimmage format giving the community the opportunity to see our freshman, JV and Varsity football teams in action for the first time this season. The team is very excited for this event to build on the incredible community support and strengthen relationships.