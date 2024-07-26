William Pharr Stromberg Share:







William Pharr Stromberg was born on June 27, 1929, to Hjalmar and Ester Stromberg in Lockhart TX. He passed away on July 24, 2024, at the age of 95.

He was the youngest of 9 children, having 3 sisters and 5 brothers. He attended the Mendoza school for four years, and he graduated from Lockhart High School in 1947.

He attended Texas A&M and received a bachelor’s degree in Agronomy. He served in the Corps of Cadets. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. He was stationed at El Reno, Oklahoma. He had an unusual assignment. He bought horses and made three trips to Turkey hauling 800 horses by boat to the Turkish Army. Food and water for 800 horses had to also be hauled on the ship plus food and water for the crew and soldiers. The trip took 18 days one way.

After his two years of duty in the army, he returned home to the family farm to farm and ranch with his father.

Billy met his future wife, Sadie Garner, on December 30, 1968. They attended a New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 1969. They began a long-distance relationship. Sadie was enrolled at The University of Texas in June for graduate work. She moved to Austin in September and began work at Del Valle I.S.D. as a speech/ language pathologist. They became engaged in March 1970. They were married on Billy’s birthday, June 27, 1970, at the First Baptist Church in Grapeland, Texas.

Billy served in many capacities over the years. He served many years on the Creedmoor-Maya Water Supply Corporation, on the Hays- Caldwell- Travis Soil and Water Conservation District, the Caldwell County Agriculture Commission, on the LISD Tax Equalization Board and the Caldwell County Grand Jury. He was a deacon at the First Lockhart Baptist Church.

Billy and Sadie bought a second home in Howard, Colorado that they enjoyed for 22 years. He enjoyed deer and elk hunting in western Colorado for over 45 years.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Hjalmar and Ester Stromberg. His 8 siblings preceded him in death also: R.E., Weldon, Jack, Edward and Richard. His sisters were Adeline, Margaret, and Rowena. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sadie, a sister-in-law and husband, Patsy Holcomb, and many nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are Randy Schaefer, Joe Kelley, and Lowe Galle.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2024, from 9-10 AM, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10 AM and a burial will follow to Oakwood Cemetery.

Special thanks goes to friends, relatives and caregivers who helped Billy so much.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charity.