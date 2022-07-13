Wolfe set to rock Courthouse Nights￼ Share:







Emily Wolfe is this month’s Courthouse Nights artist for Lockhart. The Austin musician, who blends classic rock, psych-rock, Motown and more, will go on stage at 8:30 p.m.

DJ Island Time (Will Rhodes) will entertain the crowd with his selections beginning at 7 p.m.

Wolfe’s latest release, Outlier, has been a big hit with national media outlets.

Among the comments have been:

“Riffs for miles” – NPR

“Emily Wolfe is coming out of the gate strong” – MTV

“A sparkling rocker with a propulsive groove and atmospheric guitars” – Wall Street Journal

Wolfe has toured with the likes of Gary Clark, Jr., the Toadies, Heart, and The Pretenders.

The Peterson Brothers of Austin were originally scheduled for July’s Courthouse Nights, but scheduled a performance instead in Harrisburg, Penn.

The rest of the schedule for Courthouse Nights, presented by Rach & Rhodes Presents, is as follows:

July 15 – Emily Wolfe

Aug. 19 – Nuevo

Sept. 16 – The Tiarras

Oct. 21 – Matt Vasquez (of Delta Spirit)