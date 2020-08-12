Betty Anne Eklund Hodges Share:







Betty Anne Eklund Hodges went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Betty was born on March 13, 1937, in Luling, Texas, the first of three children born to Melville A. Eklund and Vivian E. Williams.

Betty, a long-time resident of Lockhart, Texas, spent most of the last 35 years learning about and raising quarter horses at Plum Creek Quarter Horses, which was located just outside of town. Her failing health and necessary move to assisted living prompted the sale of her cherished horses and ranch.

Betty loved having family gatherings, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed reading, visiting with friends, watching television and playing with her Keeshond puppy, Toby. Her family and friends will miss her deeply.

Betty is pre-deceased by the love of her life and husband of 11 years, J. M. Jackson; her beloved husband of 35 years, Steven W. Hodges; and her eldest daughter, Carol Brasher Beaver. She is also pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, Arlon Eklund, and sister, Mellie Eklund Killian.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Vicki Brasher Perdue and husband, Randy, Barbara Payne, and Terri Barton; her grandchildren Michael Warmack, Kristi Warren, Layton Warmack, Dustin Warmack, Bryan Montes, Jackilyn White, Lindsay Montgomery, Cullen Taylor, Connor Payne and Jack Barton; her great-grandchildren Dustie Montes, Abby Montes, Emma Montes, Kelsey Warmack, Leles Warmack, Kassidy Warren, Addison Montes, Liam Warren, Caleb Montes, Joseph Warmack, and Kendall Warren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Bryan Montes, Connor Payne, Cullen Taylor, Jack Barton, Michael Warmack, and nephews Arlon Eklund, Roy Eklund, and Thomas Eklund.

Visitation was held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 11, at O’Bannon Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 12, at the Luling City Cemetery with Pastor Chet Hensley and Jay Creighton officiating.

