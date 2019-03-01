Campaign finance reports to enter 21st century
Caldwell County on Monday joined nine other Texas counties that are currently using cloud-based software to facilitate management of campaign finances.
Commissioners unanimously approved a request by the Caldwell County Elections Office to begin contracting with EasyVote Solutions, a company that provides election management software, to adopt a digital platform to manage campaign finance reports.
The program’s attributes include automation of several housekeeping items, including sending candidates digital reminders about filing deadlines and allowing candidates to submit their filings securely online.
Nearby Bastrop County is among Texas counties already using the service, EasyVote representative Jason Barnett told commissioners.
The cost to the county is $2,500 annually, which includes training.
In other action, commissioners:
- Heard from representatives of the Caldwell County Extension and the Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office, who share the Scott Annex with the Caldwell County Elections Office. Representatives from each of the offices inhabiting the building located off FM 20 said the elections office dominated usage of the common room last year, leading to special events and speakers being canceled. County Judge Hoppy Haden told the representatives there currently wasn’t a space to relocate the elections office, but urged them to call his office should scheduling conflicts arise rather than canceling events. “Please call my office, because there may be something we can do as far as finding you another place,” he said.
- Approved the appointment of Judge Todd Blomerth to the Caldwell County Welfare Board.
- Approved a resolution expressing support for legislation to create the Clear Fork Ranch Municipal Utility District, which, if created, would eventually manage utilities for as many as 564 homesites.
- Voted to leave the burn ban off. Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office Chief Carine Chalfoun said red flag warnings were in effect in counties to the west due to low humidity and high winds and urged commissioners to consider that when making their ruling. Haden acknowledged he could place an emergency burn ban that would be in effect for 7 days if conditions call for it.