Campaign finance reports to enter 21st century

Caldwell County on Monday joined nine other Texas counties that are currently using cloud-based software to facilitate management of campaign finances.

Commissioners unanimously approved a request by the Caldwell County Elections Office to begin contracting with EasyVote Solutions, a company that provides election management software, to adopt a digital platform to manage campaign finance reports.

The program’s attributes include automation of several housekeeping items, including sending candidates digital reminders about filing deadlines and allowing candidates to submit their filings securely online.

Nearby Bastrop County is among Texas counties already using the service, EasyVote representative Jason Barnett told commissioners.

The cost to the county is $2,500 annually, which includes training.

In other action, commissioners: