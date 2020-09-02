Cynthia Lei Reed Share:







Cynthia Lei Reed passed away in her home in San Antonio, Texas on August 15, 2020. Cynthia was born to Melvin and Barbara Reed on April 8, 1970 in Lockhart, Texas. She graduated from Lockhart High School in 1988, and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Information and Management Administration from Southwest Texas State University in 1993.

Cynthia devoted her life to a career in healthcare, where she made many lifelong friends. As a Director of Health Information Management, she was known for her strong sense of ethics and her compassion.

She loved her family and friends dearly. Her friends will miss her quick wit and her generous nature. Very near and dear to her heart was her “pupper”, Jesse, who loved watching TV with his “Mommy.” They were bosom buddies.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Leon Reed. Also preceding her death were her maternal grandparents Dale and Louise Burditt, and paternal grandmother Mary Chandler.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Burditt Reed, her sister and brother-in-law Melynda and Michael Cheatham, nephew Brandon and Ashley Cheatham, and niece Brittany and Jesse Graham. Also surviving are her aunt Shirley DuBoise, and cousins Okie DuBoise and Hollie Louk.

Cynthia is also survived by a host of lifelong friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Cynthia’s two vey special longtime friends, Jana Holmstrom and Robert Kunz, who were always a source of support and comfort for Cynthia throughout her illness this past year.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/cynthia-lei-reed